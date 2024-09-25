Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Right Fielder Hits 23rd Home Run of Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have now scored the same amount of runs in three innings tonight as they did in the previous game against the Chicago Cubs.
It all started with a three-run first inning, with a solo home run from shortstop Trea Turner leading the charge.
After a scoreless second inning, the Phillies would get back into the run column after a solo homer from right fielder Nick Castellanos, his 23rd of the season.
Coming to the plate with none on and one out for his second plate appearance of the day, Castellanos would get a first-pitch sinker below the knees to get ahead in the count 1-0.
The next pitch would be in on the hands, but the right fielder would foul it off to run the count even 1-1.
After taking two more balls, and a questionable called strike on the outer black, Castellanos got another sinker at the belt and on the outer third, driving it into the seats in right field for a home run.
The home run would register 104.8 MPH off the bat.
That gave Philadelphia a 4-0 lead in the fourth.
With lefty Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, that put themselves in a good position to clinch the series against the Cubs and inch closer to clinching one of the top-two seeds in the National League side of the playoffs.