Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop Hits 20th Home Run of Season in First
The Philadelphia Phillies entered play Wednesday needing a win over the Chicago Cubs, and a Milwaukee Brewers loss, to clinch a top-two seed in the 2024 MLB Playoffs and a BYE into the National League Divisional Series.
Not even a full inning into the game, the Phillies are out to a 1-0 lead after a one-out solo home run off the bat of shortstop Trea Turner, his 20th of the season.
After leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber grounded out to first to lead off Philadelphia's half of the first, Turner would come to the plate to take his first cuts against Cubs starter Javier Assad.
Turner took a first pitch sinker up and in for strike one, falling behind 0-1 in the count.
On the second pitch, the shortstop would receive another sinker, catching more of the plate and sitting at the belt, and he would pull it into the seats in left field for a solo home run.
After losing last night's game to Chicago 10-4, the Phillies needed to get back on track with only four games left in the season.
They would do so in a big way in the first inning, as two more runs would score before the inning ended, giving Philadelphia a 3-0 lead.
With lefty Cristopher Sanchez on the mound in a home start, a 3-0 lead may be enough for the Phillies, though more offensive production and scoring is always welcome.
With eight innings left to play, this game is shaping up to be a fun one for Philadelphia.