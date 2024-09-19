Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Alec Bohm Hits Go-Ahead Home Run
The Philadelphia Phillies entered play Wednesday with an opportunity to clinch their third-consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Needing a win over the Milwaukee Brewers or losses from the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets, it was a possible achievement though not an easy one.
The Phillies would face an uphill battle against Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who set down the first three batters he faced in order in the first inning, striking out Trea Turner and Bryce Harper in the process.
Nick Castellanos would lead off the second inning, but would be sat down on a pop-out, making it four batters in a row sat down by Peralta to start the game.
Alec Bohm would promptly put an end to that streak.
Coming to the plate with none on and one out, Peralta would start Bohm with a four-seam fastball on the inner-third of the plate that Bohm would hit foul to fall behind in the count 0-1.
The next pich would be a slider away and at the knees that Bohm would pull into the bullpen in left field for his 14 home run of the season.
An early 1-0 lead could go a long way for Philadelphia with Aaron Nola on the mound.
Though he has struggled in his career in September, he has been on the mound on clinch days in each of the last two seasons for the Phillies.
He has started tonight's game off strong, retiring five batters in a row, three on strikeouts, after walking the first batter he faced on the night.