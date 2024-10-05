WATCH: Phillies Slugger Wastes No Time with Franchise Record Homer in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies begin the chase for their third World Series championship on Saturday as the National League Division Series (NLDS) gets underway.
The Phillies are hosting the New York Mets in a best-of-five series, and they wasted no time getting on the board at Citizens Bank Park.
In the bottom of the first inning, leadoff man Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run to take an early lead against the Mets. The homer was off Kodei Senga, who is making his first start since late July and only his second of the 2024 season. He was a 2023 All-Star for the Mets last year.
The long ball went 425 feet off Senga’s four-seam fastball, just the third pitch he threw in the contest. It had an exit velocity of 115.8 mph and, by no surprise, would have been a home run in all 30 MLB ballparks, according to Statcast.
The home run marks Schwarber's 12th postseason home run with the Philles, the most in franchise history. It was his 21st postseason homer in his career, which is now fourth all-time in MLB History.
The 31-year-old also broke an MLB record by picking up 15 leadoff home runs in the regular season, snapping a 21-year-old record that was helped by Alfonso Soriano of the New York Yankees, who had 13 leadoff homers in 2003.
Zack Wheeler is on the mound of the Phillies as they look to take an early 1-0 lead in the series.
Game One of the series between the Phillies and Mets is available nationally on Fox.