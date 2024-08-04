Weird Stat Connects Phillies Struggles to Their Release of Three-Time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies look like they are in big trouble right now.
Not only are they reeling, having lost six games in a row, but their stunning 6-5 loss in extra innings against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night where they led by five at one point, has now resulted in six straight series losses and a 4-13 record in their last 17 games.
It's bad right now, and the players seem to know it.
"It's something different every night. We've had the lead in multiple games now — late in the game — and not been able to hold it. There's been games where we pitched great and just haven't put any runs on the board. The games we have hit well, we haven’t seemed to pitch well. It's just finding multiple ways to lose games right now," J.T. Realmuto told Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
That certainly is the case right now.
It hasn't become bad enough where they have felt a need to call a team meeting, but that could be coming if they aren't able to turn things around on this tough road trip.
Something even more jarring is the connection that this Phillies losing streak, and the subsequent hot stretch by the Atlanta Braves, has with their release of Whit Merrifield.
Philadelphia shockingly released the three-time All-Star on July 12 after he was never able to find his way at the plate. When the organization decided to move on from their offseason signing, he was slashing .199/.277/.295 with an OPS+ that was 38 points below the league average.
10 days later, Merrifield signed with their rival Braves.
Since that point, the Phillies are now 4-13 since the release of Merrifield after their loss on Saturday, and although Atlanta has since lost a game following his first start, they are still creeping up in the division standings.
Of course, this is likely just a coincidence.
The veteran wasn't a big enough factor for his absence to really effect the team, but it is comical to think about how heavily he was criticized during his tenure only for him to finally be out of the picture and the team to fall apart.
Philadelphia is searching for anyway they can turn things around and get back on track.
They'll look to avoid their second straight sweep on Sunday in Seattle.