Who the Philadelphia Phillies Gained and Lost During 2024 Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies were among the busiest teams in the 2024 Rule 5 draft, with changes occuring both during and after the event took place.
Their day started with the Minnesota Twins opting to select right-handed pitcher Eiberson Castellano with the No. 14 overall selection in the draft.
Castellano is now the No. 13 prospect in the Twins' farm system per the MLB pipeline rankings. He will need to stick around on Minnesota's big league roster all of next season or else he will be sent back to the Phillies.
He is a promising pitcher who is finally showing some signs of growth after a couple of years in the minors.
The highest level Castellano has reached is Double-A, which he got to last year. He has a career ERA of 3.71 in the minors with an impressive 11.0 K/9.
Walks have been a major issue for him in the past, but he was much better in that category in 2024.
Castellano had been a starting pitcher in the Philadelphia farm system, but will likely work out of the Twins' bullpen.
A few picks later, the Phillies got in on the action and selected a pitcher of their own; New York Mets righty Mike Vasil.
He is an interesting player who has had an up-and-down career in the minors, but has at least struck out a lot of batters.
His numbers took a dive during his last campaign, but it at least makes sense that a team would be interested in his potential.
He was not a member of the Philadelphia organization for very long, as the team traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays shortly after selecting him.
The best news of the day for the Phillies is that right-handed pitching prospect Griff McGarry is sticking around, as he was unselected.
It was a risk to keep McGarry off the 40-man roster, but opposing teams could have viewed actually selecting him as an even bigger risk.
The 25-year-old boasts high strikeout numbers but cannot get his control to improve. He has a career BB/9 of 6.8, and that number jumped all the way up to 10.2 this season.
He has sky-high potential, but has shown little improvements since being drafted back in 2021.
There were a lot of steps to get to it, but Castellano leaving is the only change to Philadelphia's roster following the draft.