Who Will be Philadelphia Phillies Face of the Franchise in 2027?
The Philadelphia Phillies have hit a bit of a rough patch since the second half of the season. Despite that, they are still one of the true contenders for the World Series this season.
The Phillies have a pitching staff anchored by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola at the top of the rotation. Ranger Suarez was excellent as well before suffering a back injury that has had him sidelined since July 22nd.
Rob Thomson has done a great job with his bullpen. There aren’t traditional roles being used, but they are getting the job as he is pushing the right buttons during matchups.
In the lineup, Philadelphia is loaded with talent. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm are a difficult group to navigate for any opposing starting pitcher.
Despite their current position as a contender, the Phillies still have some high-end prospects as well. Starting pitcher Andrew Painter was highlighted by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report as a potential face of the franchise in 2027.
“It will be interesting to see if a healthy Andrew Painter can get back on the ace trajectory he was showing prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery. He is still only 21 years old,” Reuter wrote.
If Painter can get back on track after Tommy John surgery, he has the talent to be an ace and the face of a franchise. But, in Reuter’s opinion, that designation in Philadelphia will fall upon Bryce Harper.
Harper has been excellent in 2024. He owns a slash line of .283/.374/.542 with 26 home runs, 27 doubles, 73 RBI and 67 runs scored.
The hype surrounding Harper in high school would have crushed many people, but he has handled it well, living up to expectations. On the path to becoming a Hall of Famer, Reuter believes his resume will trump talent by 2027 as the face of the Phillies.
“Even if he is not the best player on the team when the 2027 season rolls around, he will remain the face of the franchise as one of baseball's most recognizable superstars,” wrote Reuter.
It will be interesting to see how long Harper remains as a high-level producer. Moving to first base will certainly help, as it puts less of a strain on his body compared to patrolling right field full-time.
He has been able to stay healthy the last two seasons and continues to produce at a good clip. With no signs of slowing down, Harper will remain one of the most identifiable stars in the game.