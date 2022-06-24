Zach Eflin to Start Saturday, Bryce Harper to be Re-evaluated

Skip to main content
Eflin to Start Saturday, Harper to be Re-evaluated

An update on some of the injuries that the Philadelphia Phillies' have sustained during the 2022 MLB season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are planning to start Zach Eflin against the San Diego Padres on Saturday after some nagging knee concerns, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The right-hander's last two starts have come to screeching halts due to issues surrounding his right knee that was operated on in Sept. 2021. On June 14, Eflin was lifted by Manager Rob Thomson at 80 pitches in the sixth inning, but after a series of diagnostic tests, there were no damages found with the patellar tendon.

However, his last start on June 19 saw him throw just two innings, allowing four runs on five hits. Thomson later said that Eflin was limited to 50 pitches regardless. He threw 38.

Once again, Eflin "threw, did agility work, and shagged balls" on Thursday and felt good, and will not be limited in his start on Saturday.

Bryce Harper, who's become the Phillies' full-time designated hitter as a result of a UCL tear, will be re-evaluated next week. According to Coffey, this doesn't guarantee Harper is going to start throwing again, but they want to get an idea of where he is at after receiving a PRP injection in mid-May.

Lefty JoJo Romero, on his way back to the majors after receiving Tommy John surgery, threw in Clearwater on Thursday. In three appearances thus far, he's struck out three, walked one, and allowed a run.

Another southpaw in Kent Emanuel is scheduled to throw 3-4 innings on Friday for Lehigh Valley, while right-hander Sam Coonrod—who's been out with a shoulder sprain since late-March—will throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

