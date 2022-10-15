Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5

Zack Wheeler has made 195 career starts, 197 if you include his two this postseason, but he has never started a game on fewer than four days rest. Now seems like as good a time as ever to buck that trend.

Should the Philadelphia Phillies drop NLDS Game 4 to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, they will fly back to Atlanta that night for a Game 5 on Sunday. Ranger Suárez could start that game too, he would be pitching on regular rest.

However, given the Braves' dominance of left-handed pitching and the the less than encouraging 3.1 innings Suárez did throw, Wheeler is a far more enticing option.

In a session with the media prior to NLDS Game 4, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he'd be open to the possibility of Wheeler starting a potential Game 5. He also indicated that the Phillies' ace would be available to pitch out of the bullpen in Game 4.

The only player who definitely wouldn't be able to pitch Saturday is Aaron Nola.

Ideally the Phillies won't have to decide on a starter for NLDS Game 5 if Noah Syndergaard and the bullpen take care of business and finish off the series in four games Saturday.

