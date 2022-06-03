Zack Wheeler Awarded NL Pitcher of the Month

Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has won National League Pitcher of the Month for May.

The right-hander went 2-0 and pitched to a 1.65 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched. He picked up 40 strikeouts, walked just five batters, and held opponents to just a .231/.268/.331 slash line. Some of those opponents included the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres, all competing teams.

It is the first time Wheeler has won the award, despite finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2021.

After a rough start to the 2022 season, including a dismal outing on April 17 against the Miami Marlins in which he surrendered seven runs on eight hits in just three innings, Wheeler began to return to form toward the end of the month.

Since April 23, Wheeler has pitched to a 2.06 ERA and 1.75 FIP in 43.2 innings pitched. Opponents have posted just a .586 OPS against him and he's struck out 52 of the 171 batters he's faced.

The Phillies are hoping for another strong month in June from their ace.

