The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen has vastly improved this winter. But one familiar name could help elevate even more.

In a massive way.

The additions of Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto vastly improved the bullpen. At least on paper.

But there will still be plenty of roles available to complement the likes of Seranthony Dominguez and José Alvarado.

Enter Connor Brogdon.

Though Brogdon had an inconsistent season, he was quite effective at times.

With so many fresh arms added, Brogdon may not need to pitch in as many high-leverage situations in 2023.

It could be a chance for Brogdon to elevate his game.

Brogdon went 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA and two saves in 44 innings to go along with 50 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Brogdon was solid in the postseason with a 2.08 ERA in seven appearances.

A 10th round draft pick in 2017, Brogdon has proven his mettle during long stretches beginning when he made his Major League debut in 2020. He has also struggled for other stretches. None of this should be surprising for any relief pitcher.

Brogdon’s stuff can be nasty.

When the command is there, he’s nearly unhittable.

While Brogdon’s role could fluctuate at times, he has a chance to be a major contributor in this improved bullpen.

