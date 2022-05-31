Philadelphia Phillies Closer Knebel Has to Be Better than He Was in May

On Monday evening, following a tough loss to the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies closer Corey Knebel told reporters he wasn’t worried about his performance in the month of May.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a tough month for me,” he said. “I mean, I’ve had two bad outings in a row. Just two solo homers. That’s it.”

Perhaps it is a good thing that Knebel remains confident after some shaky outings. But the truth is, it has been a lot more than just two bad games.

In 11.2 innings pitched in May, Knebel gave up nine runs (seven earned). He had given up just two runs (one earned) in April.

Indeed, Knebel allowed more of pretty much everything this past month. Of the 18 hits he has allowed this season, 12 came in May.

Opposing hitters managed just one extra-base hit off of Knebel in April: a double at Coors Field in Colorado. In May, he surrendered six extra-base hits: three doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

All those extra-base hits were the result of batters making higher quality contact. According to Statcast, Knebel has been steadily allowing better and better contact as the season has gone on.

Expected wOBA from Baseball Savant. Data from April 8 through May 30.

Knebel also issued seven walks in May compared to just three the month before. His strikeout-to-walk ratio plummeted.

All of the good contact and the hits, walks, and runs that Knebel allowed came back to haunt him. While he converted all four of his save opportunities in April, he blew three saves in seven chances in May. The Phillies lost five of the twelve games he entered. That’s not what any team wants from their closer.

Long story short, no matter what Knebel says, May was rough for him. As the closer on a team with postseason aspirations, he needs to be better going forward.

Confidence is generally an asset for professional athletes. But a player can be confident without overlooking his failures.



In Knebel’s case, he would be wise to acknowledge his recent struggles. Otherwise, it’s hard to imagine how he can make the necessary adjustments to return to his early season form.

