Philadelphia Phillies Closer Knebel Has to Be Better than He Was in May

Skip to main content
Phillies Closer Knebel Has to Be Better than He Was in May

Phillies Closer Knebel Has to Be Better than He Was in May

After a strong performance in April, Philadelphia Phillies closer Corey Knebel struggled to save games in May.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong performance in April, Philadelphia Phillies closer Corey Knebel struggled to save games in May.

On Monday evening, following a tough loss to the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies closer Corey Knebel told reporters he wasn’t worried about his performance in the month of May.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a tough month for me,” he said. “I mean, I’ve had two bad outings in a row. Just two solo homers. That’s it.”

Perhaps it is a good thing that Knebel remains confident after some shaky outings. But the truth is, it has been a lot more than just two bad games. 

In 11.2 innings pitched in May, Knebel gave up nine runs (seven earned). He had given up just two runs (one earned) in April. 

Indeed, Knebel allowed more of pretty much everything this past month. Of the 18 hits he has allowed this season, 12 came in May.

Opposing hitters managed just one extra-base hit off of Knebel in April: a double at Coors Field in Colorado. In May, he surrendered six extra-base hits: three doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

All those extra-base hits were the result of batters making higher quality contact. According to Statcast, Knebel has been steadily allowing better and better contact as the season has gone on.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Expected wOBA from Baseball Savant. Data from April 8 through May 30.

Expected wOBA from Baseball Savant. Data from April 8 through May 30.

Knebel also issued seven walks in May compared to just three the month before. His strikeout-to-walk ratio plummeted.

All of the good contact and the hits, walks, and runs that Knebel allowed came back to haunt him. While he converted all four of his save opportunities in April, he blew three saves in seven chances in May. The Phillies lost five of the twelve games he entered. That’s not what any team wants from their closer.

Long story short, no matter what Knebel says, May was rough for him. As the closer on a team with postseason aspirations, he needs to be better going forward.

Confidence is generally an asset for professional athletes. But a player can be confident without overlooking his failures. 

In Knebel’s case, he would be wise to acknowledge his recent struggles. Otherwise, it’s hard to imagine how he can make the necessary adjustments to return to his early season form.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18395962
Opinions

Philadelphia Phillies Closer Knebel Has to Be Better than He Was in May

By Leo Morgenstern18 seconds ago
Harper MVP Pic 1
Opinions

Harper Closing In On a First Time Milestone in his Philadelphia Phillies Tenure

By Jeff Fitzpatrick1 hour ago
USATSI_9590542
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: Is Brown the Next Big Breakout Arm?

By Alex Carr2 hours ago
USATSI_18395914
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Lose Fourth Straight Game, Fall to the San Francisco Giants in Extra Innings

By Leo Morgenstern17 hours ago
USATSI_18390588
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Look to Regain Composure Against San Francisco Giants

By Declan Harris23 hours ago
USATSI_18278275
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Swept by Mets as Struggles Continue

By Kade KistnerMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18020345
News

Moniak to Join Philadelphia Phillies, as Rehab Assignment Comes to an End

By Ben SilverMay 29, 2022
DSC_0009
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Radcliff is One of MiLB's Most Unique Players

By Ben SilverMay 29, 2022