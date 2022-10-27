Dombrowski's Deadline Maneuvers Draw 2008 Parallels

Blockbuster trades completed just before the deadline don’t often result in a World Series title.

It’s the smaller, minor moves that often end up producing big results.

This was the case in 2008 when general manager Pat Gillick acquired the likes of Joe Blanton, Scott Eyre and Matt Stairs on the way to a world championship for the Philadelphia Phillies.

All three players contributed, especially in the postseason.

In the two years prior, Gillick had added Jayson Werth and Jamie Moyer.

The result was a parade down Broad Street.

Fast forward to 2022 and there are strikingly similar situations regarding President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

The architect of this Phillies team has put them in position to capture their first championship since ’08.

Game 1 will be played Friday night on the road against the heavily favored Houston Astros.

Dombrowski took over in the winter of 2020 and started the rebuild with the addition of Jose Alvarado.

Then before this season’s trade deadline, Dombrowski added David Robertson, Brandon Marsh and Noah Syndergaard. Those three players are hardly Hall of Famers but they stabilized the roster.

Marsh hit a momentous home run in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Obviously, the free agent additions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos were huge signings.

Oh, and don’t forget about dismissing manager Joe Girardi and replacing him with Rob Thomson.

Without complimentary moves like the other ones, the Phillies wouldn’t be complete.

It worked in ’08 and it’s clearly working this season.

The Phillies only need four more victories to cap a special season.

Dombrowski has now guided four different franchises to the World Series – the Miami Marlins in ’97, the Detroit Tigers in ’06 and ’12, the Boston Red Sox in ’18 and the Phillies this season.

Dombrowski won championships in Miami and Boston.

Arriving in Philadelphia with a frustrated fan base and a fractured farm system, Dombrowski went to work. Even into September of this season, it was natural to wonder if everything would work out.

Once the Phillies clinched in Houston during the final regular season series, this run was kick started.

Four more wins and Dombrowski will join Gillick as two of the most respected executives in Phillies history.

