Dave Dombrowski is hopeful to lock up Aaron Nola to a long-term deal.

Aaron Nola reached the postseason in 2022 for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

He repeatedly said how special it was to experience the postseason in front of the passionate Phillies fans.

Nola is signed for $16 million this season, but that number is sure to rise with any extension.

The Phillies would likely be looking at a five-year deal for $125 million. That number could easily rise $30-40 million depending on what the market demands.

Extending Nola remains a high priority for the Phillies. Whether it gets done or not is another story.

“It’s something we’d like to do,” Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said about a Nola extension in an interview on WIP. “We want Aaron to be in the organization for a long time, no question. We love him. We love his abilities. I know he likes it in Philadelphia. So that’s something that will be in our mind. It’s never easy to be able to get done but we’d love to keep Aaron in the organization for a long time.”

Nola went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in the regular season and a 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five postseason games. It was his first time competing in the playoffs.

Nola finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting. He came in third in 2018 and seventh in ’20.

