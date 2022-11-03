Down But Not Out: The Phillies are Primed for Game 5 Explosion

It’s time for a reality check.

When spring training started, if anyone stated that the Philadelphia Phillies would be tied 2-2 with the powerful Houston Astros in the World Series, there’s not one person who would have argued.

The optics look bad after the Phillies were on the wrong end of a no-hitter by Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 Wednesday.

It was only the second no-hitter in World Series history and the first since Don Larsen of the New York Yankees tossed a perfect game in 1956.

The normally raucous crowd was silenced. It was eerily quiet as the game dragged on into the later innings.

The series is now guaranteed to move back to Houston, but the Phillies are far from being out of contention in terms of celebrating a championship.

Game 5 will be Thursday and after a day off, Game 6 will be Saturday in Houston. If necessary, Game 7 will be Sunday.

Essentially, the entire season has come down to a best-of-three.

Would anyone not have taken this opportunity if offered back in February?

It’s easy to forget that the sixth-seeded Phillies were far from a perfect team all season. After a dreadful 22-29 start, manager Joe Girardi was dismissed and Rob Thomson was named. Thomson then put together a miraculous turnaround.

The Phillies didn’t clinch a playoff berth until the final weekend of the regular season at Houston. That’s when the magical run began through the Wild Card round against the St. Louis Cardinals, the National League Division Series round against the Atlanta Braves and the National League Championship Series round against the San Diego Padres.

Through four games in the World Series, the Phillies have won two and lost two. If they can somehow find a way to win Game 5, they’ll travel back to Houston with a legitimate chance to celebrate their first title since 2008.

A loss makes the task much harder.

But in the big picture, the Phillies are very much alive. They have proven to be resilient, arguably the most resilient team in all of Major League Baseball.

Back in April when they were on the opposite end of a no-hitter by the New York Mets, the Phillies responded by winning the next day.

It doesn’t matter how the Phillies win. A no-hitter in the World Series doesn’t count for more than one win.

The key is bouncing back immediately on Thursday.

There are a maximum of three games left. The Phillies need two.

Not a bad situation to be in.

Not bad at all.

