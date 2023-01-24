We take an early look at who will be the Philadelphia Phillies' MVP for the 2023 MLB season.

The Philadelphia Phillies have an astounding amount of talent on their roster heading into the 2023 MLB season. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski went all in this winter in ensuring that the club was in a better shape than the one that went all the way to Game 6 against the Houston Astros during the 2022 World Series.

Now, with all the new talent we wanted to take a way too early look at which player will end up as the MVP of the 2023 MLB season.

With Bryce Harper out for the majority of the first half of the season, it is reasonable to assume it won't be him. That being said, he has the talent to return and completely change the face of the team. So, you never know.

Trea Turner is the next logical answer. And while we think he will make a profound and immediate impact on the lineup and the defense, it seems almost too easy of an answer.

Therefore, we are going with starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

There is plenty of incentive for Nola to have a career year. Philadelphia came close to winning a World Series last season, so there is work yet to be done. Financially, Nola could be looking at an extension, something that both sides have expressed interest in.

For years, the righty has shown more than just glimpses of the greatness he is capable of. Down the stretch last season and into the early part of the postseason, the LSU-product was unhittable.

He regularly goes through stretches of pure greatness, but he hasn't been able to put it together for an entire season.

2023 will be his year.

In fact, he will not only be in the National League Cy Young conversation, he very well could win the award.

It's Aaron Nola's season this year.

