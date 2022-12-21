Even After a Ludicrous Winter, the NL East Will Keep Spending

Money doesn’t always translate into championships.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are certainly trying in the National League East as they’re handing out millions with no end in sight.

It will make for a fascinating 2023 regular season.

The Phillies gave Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matt Strahm nearly $400 million.

The Braves re-signed ultra-talented pitcher Spencer Strider to a $75 million deal and acquired catcher Sean Murphy. Promising center fielder Michael Harris II was awarded an eight-year, $72 million extension.

Oh, and the Braves have locked up Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley for nearly $350 million.

It may not be the same route as the Phillies or Mets in free agency, but money appears to be no object.

The Mets took major advantage of a reported failed physical by shortstop Carlos Correa with the San Francisco Giants. The Mets have now looked to offer Correa 12 years and $315 million.

Wow.

Steve Cohen continues to hand out money like it was part of a Monopoly game.

Brandon Nimmo ($162 million), Edwin Diaz ($102 million), Justin Verlander ($86.6 million) and Kodai Senga ($75 million) reaped the benefits of Cohen’s deep pockets. It makes David Robertson’s one-year, $10 million deal seem cheap.

There’s still plenty of time between now and Opening Day to spend even more.

These three teams in the NL East have proven an end game doesn’t appear to be close. These franchises will do whatever it takes to win.

Every time it appears if the rosters are set, another move takes place.

Without a hard salary cap like the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, MLB owners can continue to push the needle. If they ultimately win a World Series, any luxury tax issues seem minor.

When the Mets dole out that kind of cash for Correa, it will likely push the Phillies and Braves to keep searching for players no matter the cost.

It’s doubtful that these three teams are done spending.

Not based on what we’ve witnessed this offseason.

