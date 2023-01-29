Former Phillies Pitcher Hamels Reportedly Looked Sharp In Throwing Session
Cole Hamels reportedly wants another shot before retiring.
According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Hamels held a throwing session Friday in Arlington, Tex., and looked “insanely good.”
Hamels’ fastball ranged between 88-91 miles-per-hour.
It’s unclear if the Philadelphia Phillies are interested in signing their former Most Valuable Player of the 2008 World Series.
Hamels hasn’t pitched for the Phillies since ’15, when he threw a no-hitter at Wrigley Field in Chicago, before he was ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers.
Hamels hasn’t been able to last an entire season since 2019 when he was with the Chicago Cubs. He tossed 141 2/3 innings and posted a respectable 3.81 ERA.
The Atlanta Braves signed Hamels to a one-year contract worth $18 million in ’20, but a shoulder issue limited him to one appearance.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!