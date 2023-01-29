Cole Hamels, a former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and MVP from their 2008 World Series victory, looked sharp in throwing session.

Cole Hamels reportedly wants another shot before retiring.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Hamels held a throwing session Friday in Arlington, Tex., and looked “insanely good.”

Hamels’ fastball ranged between 88-91 miles-per-hour.

It’s unclear if the Philadelphia Phillies are interested in signing their former Most Valuable Player of the 2008 World Series.

Hamels hasn’t pitched for the Phillies since ’15, when he threw a no-hitter at Wrigley Field in Chicago, before he was ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers.

Hamels hasn’t been able to last an entire season since 2019 when he was with the Chicago Cubs. He tossed 141 2/3 innings and posted a respectable 3.81 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves signed Hamels to a one-year contract worth $18 million in ’20, but a shoulder issue limited him to one appearance.

