How Will the Phillies Adapt to Being the 'Hunted' and No Longer the 'Hunter?'

How Will the Philadelphia Phillies Adapt to Being the 'Hunted' and No Longer the 'Hunter?'

After a huge winter of free agency, the Philadelphia Phillies will now play a different role in the National League. How will they adapt?
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2022 regular season with playoff expectations. But World Series aspirations? 

Even the most ardent Phillies supporter had to be surprised with the Phillies’ deep playoff run to within two games of a World Series title. Even without Bryce Harper until at least mid-July following Tommy John surgery, the expectations have clearly risen for the Phillies. 

Underdogs no more, the passionate fan base will be craving another playoff team capable of producing a parade down Broad Street. 

“There’s this momentum that just keeps coming and we just gotta keep it going,” manager Rob Thomson recently told reporters.

“I feel like I gotta keep my finger on the pulse of expectations. High expectations. Those are really good things to have and it means you’re probably really good. We definitely have some momentum here and we just gotta keep going.” 

That’s not as easy as it sounds. Year to year, nothing is guaranteed. Injuries occur. Players go through slumps. For example, look at the 1994 Phillies. Or the ’12 Phillies. Just when you think everything is in sync for another championship run, it doesn’t happen. 

The good news is this: President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has continued to build and rebuild this roster. He’s hardly standing pat. That’s a signal of a championship-contending franchise. 

While Dombrowski has spent nearly $400 million on Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matt Strahm, he’s likely not done. The Phillies still have needs in the bullpen and with bench depth. Dombrowski is fully aware of these facts. 

Once you reach a certain stage in the World Series, it’s natural to want to catapult the team over the top. The Phillies came so close to winning a championship. The task will become more difficult with Harper out and other teams targeting the Phillies. 

Expecting to win is very different. With the veterans on the Phillies like Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, they’ll stay even-keeled. Having a manager like Thomson, well, that’s also important. 

He’s the perfect personality to lead this group and manage expectations.

