The Philadelphia Phillies will have the shortest offseason they have experienced in over a decade. How will they respond?

The Philadelphia Phillies will enter spring training with the shortest offseason since 2011.

That’s what happens after an 11-year playoff drought.

Unlike ’11 which ended unceremoniously with a five-game loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies advanced all the way to the World Series and came up just two wins short.

They were competing in November. That's literally last month.

With such a quick turnaround to rest and recover, that will pose some challenges for them in ’23.

Especially for the starting pitchers.

Spring training is fast approaching and manager Rob Thomson will have to be extra careful to make sure they’re at full strength.

Luckily for Thomson, his top four projected starters are solid in Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker. Wheeler had to be shut down for a while down the stretch with a triceps issue.

The goal is no longer a playoff berth. Now, it’s a championship.

In the postseason, starting pitching is vital.

The Phillies could also turn to Bailey Falter, who provided a spark at times, and 19-year-old Andrew Painter.

Should the Phillies go with a five-man rotation? Or even six?

That’s hard to say, though injuries will dictate how Thomson and pitching coach Caleb Cotham mange the staff.

Just having this type of depth will provide them with an extra level of comfort.

In a marathon 162-game regular season, most notably for a team with playoff and championship aspirations, the starting staff must be as healthy as possible.

Nola tossed a career-high in innings pitched and was a bit inconsistent. He did however toss a gem in Houston during the final regular season series which clinched the playoff berth.

Giving Nola or Wheeler extra days during the season could pay huge dividends. Falter or Painter would also gain added experience.

In the playoffs, that could be even more beneficial.

This much is known: the Phillies will begin the season with numerous options for their starting staff. That alone should make them feel more at ease.

