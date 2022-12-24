The Philadelphia Phillies have signed reliever Craig Kimbrel, but what type of implications does that hold for the club?

Dave Dombrowski sent a clear message to the Philadelphia Phillies fanbase on Friday.

He’ll never stop working until the Phillies are celebrating a parade down Broad Street.

The president of baseball operations spent nearly $400 million on Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matt Strahm.

You can add another $10 million for 14-year veteran and eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.

It’s definitely worth the risk to help solidify an already strong bullpen which includes the likes of Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado and Strahm, among others.

Kimbrel, whose 394 career saves rank seventh all-time, went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He wasn’t sharp for long stretches and struggled with his command.

But a one-year deal for $10 million deal is certainly a low-risk, high-reward move.

Remember Corey Knebel and David Robertson? Kimbrel looks to be an upgrade from both of those players in a similar role.

Only six relief pitchers have compiled 600 or more saves in MLB history led by Mariano Rivera with 652 and Trevor Hoffman with 601. Lee Smith is next with 478 followed by Francisco Rodriguez with 437, John Franco (424) and Billy Wagner (422).

Kimbrel’s role will likely include some save opportunities, but look for most of those chances to go to Dominguez and Alvarado.

Kimbrel, who will turn 35 in May, is an ideal insurance policy in case injuries pop up. His personality appears to be perfect to compete in Philadelphia.

Forget the fact that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts removed Kimbrel as the closer in September and then left him off the National League Division Series roster. Kimbrel had gone to the postseason eight times before since 2010.

Most pitchers, especially closers, have scuffled at one point or another. Both Dominguez and Alvarado struggled mightily at certain points last season and turned into outstanding relievers in the deep postseason run which landed the Phillies in the World Series.

Kimbrel will begin the 2023 regular season with a 2.31 ERA in 13 previous seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and Dodgers.

Worth the risk?

Absolutely.

