Inside the Phillies Podcast: Jean Segura is the Philadelphia Phillies Most Valuable Player

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Jean Segura is the Phillies Best Player

Inside the Phillies staff take a look at the Philadelphia Phillies opening series with the Oakland Athletics.

Kade Kistner, Lauren Amour, Ben Silver and Alex Carr discuss all the events and happenings from Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Weekend. 

From Jean Segura's explosive performance to Kyle Gibson's pitching perfection, the Inside the Phillies staff covers it all.

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

