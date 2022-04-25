Skip to main content
Inside the Phillies Podcast: The Andrew Painter-cast

The Inside the Phillies crew discuss the Phillies most recent slate of games and Andrew Painter's breakout start to 2022.

The Inside the Phillies crew discuss last weekend's Milwaukee Brewers series, this week's upcoming Colorado Rockies series at Citizens Bank Park and most importantly, Andrew Painter's explosive beginning to the 2022 season.

Catch it all and more on Spotify with the link below!

