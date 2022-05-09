Inside the Phillies Podcast: Who Will Be the Philadelphia Phillies Next Manager?

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Who Will Be the Phillies Next Manager?
The Inside the Phillies staff discuss the Philadelphia Phillies' latest failings.
Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the Phillies' latest failings along with their upcoming west coast road trip and who might replace manager Joe Girardi if he is fired within the coming days.
