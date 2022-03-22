John Middleton and the Philadelphia Phillies are Spending Smart Money

Philadelphia Phillies managing partner John Middleton had a conversation with President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski on Thursday. Middleton knew what the meeting would entail, and he had an answer ready for Dombrowski before talks even began.

"I knew where it was going and I was fine with it," said Middleton in an article by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

If the Phillies wanted to have any shot at competing in 2022, they needed to exceed the luxury tax. Finally, Middleton gave the front office the go-ahead, it was time to spend.

The Phillies are outclassed by the Atlanta Braves farm system and development. They've failed to acquire cheap young talent through the draft or international free agency. Meanwhile, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown he has no qualms spending his vast riches to bring home a title.

So what can the Phillies do better than the Mets or the Braves?

The Phillies have eclipsed the Braves in payroll since 2018. But that's no longer an option for Philadelphia against Cohen and the Mets. While New York and Billy Eppler have spent money boldly this off-season, the Phillies are now going to spend smart money, they've waited for the right time and player to strike.

Middleton never minded going over the luxury tax, but contrary to his prior statements, he was perhaps never ready to spend "stupid money."

With two-time World Series champion and future Hall of Famer Dave Dombrowski at the Phillies' helm, Middleton felt now was the time to strike.

"When [Dombrowski] says to you, ‘This in an opportunity’—he’s been there. He’s been there a dozen times over in a career of 30-plus years. He’s making that judgment. He says, ‘You know, I think this is the time to strike.’ Those opportunities don’t come along very often."

The Phillies aren't going to compete with the Mets in payroll, that's not an option when their owner is worth $12 billion. But Phillies can compete with the Mets' front office and the talent they have upstairs.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!