Brandon Marsh looks to be a long term solution in the Philadelphia Phillies outfield.

Brandon Marsh will have every chance to earn the everyday starting role in center field this season for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Though it’s not as splashy like Brandon Nimmo’s $162 million deal with the New York Mets, Marsh proved last season that he possesses plenty of talent both at the plate and in the field.

When Marsh joined the Phillies in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, he hit .288 in 41 games. He also was a steadying presence in the outfield and didn’t seem fazed by the high-leverage situations in the postseason.

Marsh will also have a full season to align with hitting coach Kevin Long. That kind of relationship can’t be minimized.

The Phillies’ center fielders were less than spectacular after Shane Victorino left in 2012. Marsh showed so much promise.

The 24-year-old Marsh is under the Phillies’ control for a while as he’s not eligible for arbitration. Marsh can’t become a free agent until after the 2027 season.

While it seemed like a minor transaction at the time, acquiring Marsh may prove to be very beneficial in the long run.

