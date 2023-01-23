Aaron Nola comments on the Philadelphia Phillies not locking him up to a long term deal.

Aaron Nola is signed through the 2023 season for $16 million.

Beyond that?

Everything is still very much in limbo.

Nola has repeatedly said that he would like to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies, especially after a run to the World Series last season.

But an extension has yet to be worked out.

“Nothing’s really come up,” Nola told MLB.com while he was hosting a Strike Out ALS event with his brother Austin in Baton Rouge, La. “They picked up the option, so I’m just going to focus on this year. I think the biggest thing I’m excited about is that we have almost everybody back, with a few great additions. We had so much fun last year and we pretty much have the same group this year, which is awesome. That’s rare.”

Nola went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in the regular season and a 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five postseason games. It was his first time competing in the playoffs.

Nola finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting. He came in third in 2018 and seventh in ’20.

Nola’s value could be somewhere in the range of five years and $125 million. Depending on how he pitches this season, that value could go even higher.

For now, he’s going to pitch through the current one-year deal and then see what happens.

“If things come up, it would be great to say,” Nola told MLB.com. “But we haven’t really talked about anything. Nothing’s come up.”

