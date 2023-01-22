Andrew Painter is young but has a real chance of making it onto the Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster.

Though Andrew Painter is still a teenager, he has a realistic chance of being on the Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster.

He’s that talented.

The 19-year-old was recently named the top pitching prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

“He has four pitches already and they are above-average, three of them at least,” Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said in a recent interview on WIP. “He does the little things well, which is very unusual. He fields his position well. He’s quick to the plate. He’s very athletic. A lot of it will be dependent upon how he handles it in spring training, but I think he’s got a reasonable chance to make the big league club.”

Painter has had major success at all three stops in the Minor Leagues as he posted a 1.56 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 155 and walked only 25 in 103 2/3 innings in two Single-A stints and a third at Double-A Reading.

Painter proved that he’s mature beyond his teenage years.

Don’t be surprised to see him on the Opening Day roster. If that doesn’t happen, look for Painter to be pitching in Citizens Bank Park this season.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!