Bohm's Maturation is a Result of Rob Thomson's Trust

Lost in the giddiness of a 7-0 World Series victory was the continued maturation of third baseman Alec Bohm.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Zack Wheeler and others receive daily accolades – and rightfully so – but the Philadelphia Phillies wouldn’t have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series without the ever-improving Bohm.

Now everyone knows how this story unfolded.

There were three, count ‘em three, errors against the New York Mets in front of the home fans at Citizens Bank Park in the fourth game of the season.

Bohm’s frustration escalated and he vented about Philadelphia and its passionate fan base.

One day later, Bohm received a standing ovation.

Unlike narratives which are pointed out nationally, the Philadelphia fan base gets it.

“They want to win today. When they don’t get that, they’re mad. They’re angry,” Bohm said recently. “It’s part of it. To me, I understand we all want the same thing. If we lose or strike out, we’re angry, too. We’re not happy about it. The fans want us to succeed. We all want to succeed. It was a learning process for me. I’m glad that I went through it.”

Maturity indeed.

Bohm’s confidence was evident on the national stage when he was called over by reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper for some advice.

Clearly, Harper saw something after homering off Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3. Bohm sent the first pitch into the seats in left field for a solo shot that helped the Phillies to a 7-0 victory Tuesday.

Last August, Bohm was struggling and the Phillies sent him down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. On Aug. 7, Bohm had already committed 15 errors and looked uncomfortable in the field.

Bohm did return and located his offense somewhat.

It was natural to wonder whether Bohm would ever develop into the kind of player they expected when he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

These days with the instant gratification of Twitter and Instagram, players are expected to develop immediately. It doesn’t work like that.

Patience and player development still works. Some franchises simply aren’t willing to wait.

The Phillies were patient, and are reaping the rewards with Bohm, who continues to perform at a high level on the highest stage.

If manager Joe Girardi hadn’t been fired and Rob Thomson named, Bohm might never have been in this position.

Thomson has shown incredible patience with the players, especially the young ones like Bohm.

Two more victories and Bohm will be hoisting a World Series trophy.

What a transformation indeed.

