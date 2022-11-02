Philadelphia Crowds Have Fueled Harper During Historic Postseason Run

Bryce Harper is on the cusp of completing one of the greatest postseason runs in Major League Baseball history.

Yet he couldn't care less about statistics.

Forget about the 12 extra-base hits in a postseason, the most ever by a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Forget about the six home runs, including a two-run blast in World Series Game 3 which kickstarted a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

Forget about belting two homers on two consecutive pitches – one in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres and one in the first inning on Tuesday.

Harper continues to place the city of Philadelphia on his back.

It’s the way he likes it. He feeds off the energy.

The Harper-Philadelphia marriage just gets sweeter by the day.

“I think it’s such a momentum swing for us just for the pure fact of our fan base,” Harper said. “We all come in here and we're ready to go and we're excited to get on the field because we know they're going to show up and there's going to be 46,000 people here screaming and yelling and going crazy.

“This whole city is so excited to be in this moment and we're just thrilled to be able to play in front of them and have this opportunity and just be here with them.”

Harper’s run has been historic. He finds ways to carry the Phillies on any given night.

The home runs have not only been majestic. They’ve also been clutch.

The more pressure, the better Harper tends to play.

“We're all a family here, man,” Harper said. “We all try to come in here and play the best baseball we can knowing that we have a whole city behind us and that we have a whole organization behind us as well. That's all you can ask for as a player, knowing that the people behind you have your back, if that's your manager, if that's your GM or president, or your owner as well.”

Two more victories and Harper will be able to float down Broad Street with two million of his supporters. He will have etched his name in history following an incredible burst through the postseason.

It’s easy to forget that Harper missed 52 games with a fractured left thumb. Down the stretch of the regular season, he struggled to locate his timing. His power numbers were off. He looked a bit out of sync.

The great ones elevate their level of play in the postseason.

Since the Wild Card round against the St. Louis Cardinals, Harper has proven his mettle.

He’s not only the best player on the Phillies, but arguably in all of baseball.

Statistics count, but they don’t tell the whole story.

It’s leadership, character, integrity … etc.

Harper ticks every box.

It just might carry the Phillies to an improbable World Series title.

