Why Is the Philadelphia Phillies' Lineup Not Hitting?

Since April 10, the Philadelphia Phillies offense has been held to 12 runs in 36 innings, picking up three losses in the process. It's been incredibly frustrating to watch, especially since Philadelphia's lineup was hyped up as a powerhouse following the signings of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.

They scored just one run against the Oakland Athletics in the final game of their 2022 opening series on April 10, an extremely uninspiring performance considering the state of the current Athletics' roster.

It was just one game—and not only that—but the third game of an 162-game season. Nothing to worry about.

In fact, on April 11, they came-from-behind to win against the New York Mets after another quiet offensive display through seven innings. Maybe this would be the turning point, and they'd start looking more like they did on Opening Day.

Unfortunately, the Phillies were shutout against Tylor Megill and the Mets in the second game of the series, and the series finale was even worse. Through the top of the sixth inning on Wednesday, the Mets led the Phillies 8-1. The final score wound up 9-6, but three of Philadelphia's runs were supplied by either RBI groundouts or sacrifice flies, and they left a total of 22 runners on base.

In turn, they were handed their first series loss of the 2022 season. It's understandable to be impatient with this offense as they've been marketed as a lineup who's primed to score a lot of runs, particularly via the long ball.

Plus, losing to your biggest division rival stings just a tad bit more.

So, why aren't they hitting? When one observes this lineup on paper, stacked with names like Schwarber, Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, and Jean Segura, it seems like they should be scoring runs left and right.

Thus far, that hasn't happened. While there have been some solid individual performances from Hoskins, Segura, Castellanos, and even Bohm, the lineup has yet to gel, and games have lacked excitement.

Notably, Schwarber and Harper have struggled to get anything going through the first six games. Outside of the leadoff home run on Opening Day, Schwarber's gone 2-for-22 with four walks and eight strikeouts; while reigning NL MVP Harper, who collected a RBI double on Opening Day, has gone 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts and four walks to begin the season.

In the ninth inning on Wednesday, Harper finally showed some life, hitting his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left field. It's a positive step heading into Miami for a four-game set with the Marlins, whom (it's no secret) they struggle against.

Once those two sluggers get going, the rest of the Phillies' offense should click almost immediately, as Schwarber and Harper are placed in pretty important positions in the Philadelphia lineup: leadoff and three-hole, respectively.

Some of the only encouraging signs to emerge from the last four games are long relievers Nick Nelson and Cristopher Sanchez, who kept the Phillies in the game on Monday and Tuesday due to their standout performances.

While it may be maddening now, the Phillies offense will eventually figure it out. Harper will start hitting, Schwarber will be a productive leadoff batter, and the rest of the lineup will follow suit.

Luckily, it's still April, and it's a long season. Once this lineup starts producing the way they're supposed to, these losses will be a distant memory.

