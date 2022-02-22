The Phillies Must Re-Sign Brad Miller

2021 was an interesting year in the career of Brad Miller. The 32-year-old expanded his role as a ballplayer with the St. Louis Cardinals during the shortened 2020 MLB season, but serving as a pinch hitter and utility man is where he thrives.

Due to a multitude of injuries to Philadelphia Phillies' starters last season, he appeared in 140 games at nearly every position, the bulk of which came at a first base (58), in the outfield (20) and as a pinch hitter (56), making 79 starts.

However, Miller's defensive weaknesses were put on full display, as he would not receive this much regular playing time normally. Nevertheless, his 107 OPS+, 105 wRC+, and a 1.0 WAR in 2021 made him a league-average player.

With the Phillies likely to fill out their outfield through free agency and trade following the lockout and the DH coming to the National League, re-signing Miller is a must.

Miller brings much needed offensive pop from the left side of the plate in a righty-heavy Phillies lineup. He hit 20 home runs last season, more than either Corey Seager or Christian Yelich, and in fewer plate appearances.

Overall, Miller hit .227/.321/.453 with 49 RBI, 45 walks, 53 runs scored, and 112 strikeouts. In 297 plate appearances against righties he slashed an even more impressive .244/.354/.488. Miller doesn't hit for average, but he sure can hit for power.

On July 8, 2021, Miller became the first Phillie since Jayson Werth in 2008 to hit three home runs in a game. Miller collected five RBI in the 8-0 victory against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. It was also became the first three-homer game of Miller's career.

A few weeks later, on July 29, Miller hit a walk-off grand slam to finish off a Phillies comeback win versus the Washington Nationals. Philadelphia, after going down 7-0, came back to win 11-8. It was the first time since 2010 in which the Phillies completed a victory after being down by a deficit of seven or more runs.

Miller is a threat off of the Phillies' bench and one of the best players available as a potential late-inning option at the plate.

Philadelphia must re-sign Miller once the lockout is over, he provides excellent depth, offensive pop, and defensive versatility on the Phillies' roster. Essentially the ideal bench player, letting him walk would be a mistake.

