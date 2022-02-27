Why the Philadelphia Phillies Sixth Starter Will be Important in 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation looks set on paper and could be one of the best in Major League Baseball according to PECOTA projections. However, if the 2022 MLB season does start on time, then the rotation could have a few cracks.

The projected starting five of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, Zach Eflin and Kyle Gibson should be formidable. However, Eflin is set to miss time through mid-April while recovering from knee surgery and Suarez may have to join spring training late due to visa issues according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In the meantime, the Phillies will have to rely on other arms to make starts in their absence. Two candidates are 2021 trade deadline acquisition Hans Crouse and long-time Philadelphia farmhand Bailey Falter.

While neither project well as a starter, both have starting experience in the minors.

Crouse was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was one of their top pitching prospects until elbow injuries halted his development as a starter.

His once electric fastball has seen a down tick in velocity but he has improved his control and his off-speed pitches. While he could be a force in the bullpen in the near future, he may be called upon to start a few games to begin the upcoming season.

His MLB debut came in late September against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After a rough first inning, he settled down to give the Phillies three solid innings while only giving up one run. His second outing didn't go as well, but he has proven he can have some effectiveness at the major league level in this type of role.

Falter, on the other hand, was used almost exclusively out of the bullpen last season as a multi-inning reliever. In 33.2 innings pitched, he posted a 5.61 ERA with a 1.188 WHIP. However, his FIP was a respectable 3.79 and his xERA was 3.57.

Falter was the opener in the season finale where he pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs.

While neither of these pitchers can be relied upon to go out and consistently pitch five solid innings, a tandem strategy could be implemented. Crouse could open the game, pitching three or four innings then give way to Falter who would pitch another two.

This strategy was employed by the Phillies last season with Spencer Howard and Suárez. The Rangers used it with some success in 2021 as well. While not ideal to begin the season, it may be the best option for Philadelphia until Eflin returns healthy and Suarez is given time to ramp up if he arrives late to camp.

