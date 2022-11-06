Philadelphia Should Celebrate These Phillies

The sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies took their passionate fanbase on a magical ride into the first week of November.

They just came up a little bit short.

The Phillies combined for three runs in the final three games and wound up losing in six games to an ultra-talented group of Houston Astros.

It was a disappointing end to an exciting playoff run.

In the end, the Phillies couldn’t muster enough offense. They couldn’t get Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos going offensively. Their dependable bullpen became a little creaky.

The Astros just played better.

The more talented team doesn’t always win. In this case, they did.

It shouldn't be overlooked that the Phillies advanced this far and took their fans for such a ride.

Once you get to the World Series, it’s natural to want to win the whole thing.

The Phillies came this close.

What this run did was energize a franchise. There’s hope for the future.

It’s easy to forget that it took the Phillies until the last regular season series at Houston to even clinch a playoff berth.

In the opening Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals, it looked like the Phillies would lose until a late spurt gave them a win and eventually the first of three series victories.

The playoff experience will be beneficial for every player that returns in 2023. They’ll remember the euphoric feeling of winning in the postseason, but also of coming up short in the World Series.

Rob Thomson will be better off in ’23 as well.

While Thomson was nearly flawless through the playoffs, he will be reminded the whole offseason of his decision to pull Zack Wheeler after 70 pitches in Game 6. It backfired when Jose Alvarado gave up a three-run home run to Yordan Álvarez.

Managerial decisions don’t always work, but that one move didn’t cost the Phillies the series.

The bats went silent in the final three games against the Astros pitching.

Top to bottom, the Phillies didn’t produce enough when the home runs weren’t flying out of the ballpark. They weren’t able to scratch together runs by placing down bunts, moving runners and hitting sacrifice flies.

There are games when that’s necessary to win. Especially against a pitching staff like the Astros possess.

After some time passes, this Phillies season will be remembered fondly. It was exciting, exhilarating and unexpected.

There’s no way to dispute that.

Just check the calendar. The leaves are still falling and the Phillies were one of two teams remaining.

There won’t be a parade.

Yet this team should be celebrated.

