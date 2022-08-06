Suárez Is Proving To Be the Number Three Starter the Phillies Need

Before the trade deadline, many expected the Philadelphia Phillies to deal for a bona fide third starter.

Zach Eflin, the number three to open the season, has not pitched since June, it remains unclear if he will return this year. Bailey Falter had been starting in his place, but his 4.85 ERA was not going to cut it down the stretch.

Names like Tyler Mahle, José Quintana, and Pablo López were floated as options for the Phillies. Any one of them could have fit in nicely as the third starter. Ultimately, however, Philadelphia ended up with Noah Syndergaard instead.

At this point in his career, Syndergaard falls closer to a back-end starter than a number three. He's a solid arm, but he doesn't dominate opposing lineups like he used to.

Thankfully, he doesn't need to be a third starter for this team. As it turns out, the Phillies already have their third starter. In fact, they've had him all along.

His name: Ranger Suárez.

After getting off to a slow start (4.69 ERA in April/May), Suárez has found his footing. Since June 1, he has a 2.49 ERA and 3.22 FIP in eight starts. In his last three games, he has pitched 16 innings, surrendering not one earned run. Those starts have also featured 16 strikeouts and just two walks.

In Suárez's last outing, the young left-hander pitched six innings, giving up just three hits. He retired the first eleven batters he faced, generating 15 swings and misses which tied his season high. Suárez is looking sharp.

Over the past two months, Suárez's has worked to bring down his earned run average. It currently sits at 3.60, half a run better than the average starter. His 3.83 FIP, 3.78 xFIP, and 3.80 xERA are all slightly better than league average too.

According to FanGraphs, 160 different pitchers have started at least one game in the National League this season. Among them all, Suárez ranks 34th in Wins Above Replacement.

Those numbers are the markings of a number three starter. They aren't flashy, but they signify a capable and reliable pitcher, the kind of pitcher who gives his team a chance to win a ballgame every time he takes the mound.

Indeed, the way Suárez is pitching right now, few NL teams can boast a better third starter. If he can keep this up, he absolutely deserves the ball in game three of a potential playoff series.

Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson are both veterans. They are both former All-Stars. They each have postseason experience. But neither one of them has pitched as well as Suárez has the past two seasons. Even Eflin, the incumbent number three starter, has not been quite as good.

Come October, Rob Thomson should have no hesitation as to who takes the hill after Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

After a breakout campaign in last year, Suárez has continued to prove himself in 2022. Barring an unforeseen collapse, he seems more than ready to take on the role.

