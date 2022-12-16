Thomson is Set to Flourish Next Season Following Successful 2022 Campaign

Managing in the postseason is quite different than making decisions in a regular season game in April or May.

In the playoffs, especially the World Series, every pitch is magnified.

Rob Thomson pulled Zack Wheeler after 70 pitches in Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies ultimately fell. Jose Alvarado surrendered a three-run home run to Yordan Alvarez and the Phillies came up two wins short.

Would the Phillies manager have taken Wheeler out if that situation occurred in game No. 25? Highly doubtful.

Thomson’s moves paid huge dividends through the deep postseason run. Until that move backfired in Game 6.

But that’s the daily life of a manager.

Managers can make changes but players ultimately have to execute.

While that move will be oft-criticized, don’t expect it to have any kind of long-term effect on Thomson.

After all, he took a struggling 22-29 team and guided it all the way to its first playoff berth since 2011. Then Thomson nearly completed the task with a parade.

All that experience will make Thomson a better manager in '23. He’s not a rookie. That was proven from the moment he took over for Joe Girardi.

Even if Wheler had stayed in the game, there’s no guarantee the Phillies would have won Game 6. Or Game 7.

This much is known: the Phillies were a better team with Thomson in charge rather than Girardi.

The players competed for Thomson. They believed in him. They trusted him.

Look at how the Phillies faltered against the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 playoffs under Charlie Manuel. One year later, Manuel didn’t change much. And the Phillies won the World Series.

All of the postseason experience from last season will help Thomson in the long run. Thomson will be better off with that experience even if the ending didn’t go their way.

The players will surely be given more latitude during the regular season.

Starting from spring training will also be beneficial for Thomson, who finished fifth in the National League Manager of the Year voting process.

Thomson learned so much from the overall experience and it will strengthen his managerial skills when the ’23 season begins.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!