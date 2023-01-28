Scott Rolen is still in awe of his recent election into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Being the newest baseball Hall of Fame member still hasn’t sunk in for Scott Rolen.

He’s still in shock days later.

"I never thought I was gonna be a Hall of Fame player, I never thought I'd get drafted, I never thought I'd make it through the Minor Leagues, the Major Leagues, and get a chance to win to a World Series with the Cardinals," Rolen said in an interview on MLB Network Friday. "I wasn't born and raised in Jasper, Ind., to be a baseball player, to be a Major League Baseball player, to be a Hall of Famer."

Rolen earned a vote on 76.3 percent of ballots, just five more than needed to eclipse the 75 percent needed. Rolen was named on 297 ballots, five more than the 292 required for election among the 389 submitted.

Rolen spent the first six-and-a-half years of his stellar career with the Philadelphia Phillies. Rolen would go on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds through 2012.

Rolen won eight Gold Glove awards. Among third basemen, only Brooks Robinson (16), Schmidt (10) and Nolan Arenado (10) have won more.

Rolen was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1997.

By the time Rolen’s career was over, he had crushed 316 home runs and knocked in 1,287 runs.

Rolen reached the postseason five times – three with the Cardinals and two with the Reds.

“I went through my whole career, and I never asked for a day off -- and I was never going to," Rolen said on MLB Network.

Rolen modeled himself after Baltimore Orioles legendary shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.

"I was young, and we were playing an exhibition game against the Orioles. I went over, knocked on the clubhouse door, and asked if I could speak to Mr. Ripken," Rolen said in the interview. “He wanted advice about how to handle playing every day from the "Iron Man" himself, who holds the MLB record with 2,632 consecutive games played.

"He gave me some incredible advice: That I hold a place on my team, in the lineup, whether I'm going to be good or not good. That doesn't matter. There's some accountability to have for your position on the field and your position in the lineup. … You can have an impact on the outcome of a game by just being there and showing up and doing your job and playing."

Rolen had an impact and deserves his spot in the Hall of Fame. No question about it.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!