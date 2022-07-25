Should the Phillies Pursue Ohtani if the Phenom is Available?

The Philadelphia Phillies and the rest of Major League Baseball have entered into perhaps the warmest part of the Hot Stove season. Trade rumors are swirling, none of which are more enthralling than the sagas of Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani.

But for this piece, let's focus on the latter.

Ohtani is a generational talent. In fact, that is underselling his talent. He is perhaps the most talented player baseball has seen since Babe Ruth, perhaps. . . ever. Which is what makes it so shocking that the Los Angeles Angels could entertain offers for him in the coming days.

The Japanese two-way superstar is currently hitting .256/.347/.485 with 20 home runs and is pitching to the tune of a 2.80 ERA with a 0.996 WHIP in 93.1 innings pitched. Absolutely bonkers stuff.

And yet, he is playing for a team that is consistently hyped to compete in the AL West but always comes short of the playoffs. Despite having perhaps the best two players in all of baseball on the roster in Ohtani and Trout, Los Angeles can't get it done.

So now, with Ohtani approaching free agency after the 2023 MLB season, it would be reasonable to assume the Angels will try and get some type of franchise-altering haul for the phenom, right?

While that would make sense to most of us, according Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic the Los Angeles may not be thinking like us. Instead, if they move him, and that is a big if, Rosenthal reports that the Angels would want the majority of the return to be Major League-ready talent.

Few teams would have what it takes to pull it off, but if available, should the Phillies at least kick the tires?

Philadelphia has holes in their roster. The rotation desperately needs help. Center field needs to be addressed, and of course the bullpen could always use help.

Ohtani would at least slot in to the rotation, and he could bounce between a corner outfield slot and the designated hitter spot. It's not ideal given the state of Philadelphia's squad with there already being a plethora of corner outfield/DH types, but you make it work for a player like Ohtani at his given price.

Now the matter of the return.

It would almost certainly start with Bryson Stott, Matt Vierling, potentially Alec Bohm. That would start the conversation, but it would take players like Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, and Logan O'Hoppe to even move the needle.

At this price, if you're the Phillies, you pull the trigger. If you're the Angels, I'm not sure this package gets it done.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!