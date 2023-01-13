As Spring Training Rapidly Approaches, The Philadelphia Phillies Are Filled With Hope
Not that long ago, the Philadelphia Phillies’ deep magical run ended two victories short in the World Series against the Houston Astros.
It was an unexpected run for the Phillies, who didn’t even clinch a playoff berth until the final regular season series at Houston.
Nothing is guaranteed in sports. Just ask the 1994 Phillies after a run to the World Series the year before.
After the Phillies won the championship in ’08, they’re still searching for another title.
The whole process will begin again in slightly more than one month.
Pitchers and catchers will report for their first spring training workout on Feb. 16.
The Phillies will then have their first full squad workout five days later on Feb. 21.
Philadelphia’s first Grapefruit League game will held on Feb. 25 with split-squad games. The Phillies will host the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark with another team battling the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.
