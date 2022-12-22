Three Free Agents the Phillies Should Pursue

It’s not easy to lock up top tier free agents.

The fit has to be right and ownership has to be willing to spend money.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, those boxes were checked when John Middleton was all in on Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matt Strahm for nearly $400 million.

Now comes the hard part – filling in the gaps.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski always looks to be upgrading the roster. He’s fully aware that starting pitching, relievers and bench depth are all vital.

Is there money left? That’s a good question.

If the Phillies are willing to continue spending, here are three players who could definitely help.

Nathan Eovaldi would make a lot of sense and probably wouldn’t cost too much to add to the starting rotation. Eovaldi went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season.

The 32-year-old is 67-68 with a 4.16 in an 11-year career. Eovaldi would certainly be a nice addition in an already deep staff, especially if Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez or Walker suffered an injury.

How about Evan Longoria for another veteran bat on the bench?

It seems like several lifetimes ago that Longoria starred for the Tampa Bay Rays when they lost the 2008 World Series to the Phillies in five games.

Now 37, Longoria doesn’t pose the same serious threat. On a team like the Phillies, he would be a valuable asset.

Longoria hit .244 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the San Francisco Giants last season. Longoria has 331 career homers and would revel playing in Citizens Bank Park even in a limited part time role.

The bullpen was strengthened with Strahm.

It could be further solidified with 35-year-old Craig Kimbrel. Despite struggling at times for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, he still compiled a 3.75 ERA and 22 saves.

Having a reliever with 394 career saves would definitely be a boost.

The Phillies will also likely bring in some non-roster invitees to spring training. The 40-man roster will continue to be tweaked. But if Dombrowski is given a green light to keep spending, there are still free agents who can help right now.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!