Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura is still looking for a new home in MLB free agency. Where could he land?

Second baseman Jean Segura is still looking for a new home in MLB free agency after the Philadelphia Phillies declined his option for the 2023 MLB season worth $17 million. Segura made the postseason for the first time in his 11-year career in 2022 and even at age-32, he has plenty left in the tank.

While his days with the Phillies may be over, he could still help nearly every MLB team looking for middle infield help.

One team that could use his services are the Boston Red Sox after expressing discontent with Trevor Story and losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres.

Segura fits perfectly with a Red Sox team who is unwilling to add any big name free agents and will undoubtedly avoid making any splashy trades. Segura's presence would not only give Boston a fighting chance this season with his production, but his veteran presence can help in the clubhouse.

Perhaps a better situation for the player but a more questionable "fit" is with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After seeing the departure of Trea Turner to the Phillies, perhaps a middle infielder "swap" could occur?

While the Dodgers are always in on the top free agents, they refrained from signing any of the marquee shortstops in this year's free agent class. Many have hypothesized that they are trying to reset their luxury tax number so they can freely pursue Shohei Ohtani next winter.

Segura would be a productive segue to either a more prominent middle infield option next season while providing speed and solid contact hitting in the lineup in the interim.

It would also give Segura the opportunity to compete with a contender once again after having just made the postseason once in a career that has spanned over a decade.

Philadelphia's divisional rivals the Atlanta Braves may also be interested. Like the two teams mentioned above, they too have lost their star shortstop after Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Segura has played in front of the Braves and their front office countless times over the past seasons and Atlanta knows exactly what they would get in signing the 32-year-old. They wouldn't miss a beat by adding Segura and the Dominican Republic-native would continue to have a chance to play meaningful baseball into October.

Finally, other possible landing spots could include the St. Louis Cardinals who could use Segura as a mentor to the young Tommy Edman, or the Chicago White Sox who have had a revolving door at the second base position.

Regardless, Segura will have plenty of options to continue plying his craft while also getting the opportunity to once again get to the playoffs.

