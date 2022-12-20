Why are the Phillies Delaying in Extending Nola?

While the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams in free agency, there’s still work to be done.

Not just with adding more quality players.

The Phillies would be wise to stay in house and lock up Aaron Nola, who will become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Nola is signed for $16 million this season, but that number is sure to rise with any extension.

The Phillies would likely be looking at a five-year deal for $125 million. Could be more. Could be less.

Philadelphia’s starting rotation of Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker is solid. Losing Nola would be huge.

Nola went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in the regular season and a 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five postseason games. It was his first time competing in the playoffs.

Nola finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting. He came in third in 2018 and seventh in ’20.

Yes, Nola can be inconsistent. But he provides tremendous value and he has been relatively healthy. Being able to take the ball every fourth or fifth day is vital these days. Even when Nola doesn't have his best stuff, he'll compete.

Nola pitched the Phillies into the playoffs for the first time since 2011 with a stellar effort in the final regular season series on the road against the Houston Astros. He had a perfect game through 6 2/3 innings and never seemed fazed by the pressure.

Nola had struggled in the last few Septembers with an ERA ballooning over 6.00.

But he proved his mettle in ’22 and showed the ability to produce in the spotlight.

With another solid season, Nola could earn more money elsewhere. That’s entirely possible.

The Phillies should do all they can to avoid the possibility of Nola leaving.

Get it done early.

There’s no reason to wait.

