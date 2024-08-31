Philadelphia Phillies Ace Leads Recent Starting Pitcher Rankings Entering Stretch
The Philadelphia Phillies are turning their attention to the final month of the season and securing a playoff berth. To have the success they want to have in October, a team needs great starting pitching.
Fortunately, the Phillies have that, especially at the top.
The Athletic recently ranked the Top 150 starting pitchers in baseball, an exercise it goes through at various times during the season. With the final month approaching, the Phillies are in a great spot.
Four pitchers were ranked in the Top 40, likely the four pitchers that will start for Philadelphia in the postseason. The leader was right-hander Zack Wheeler. And he wasn’t just the best starter on the staff. These rankings had him as the best starter in baseball entering September.
The site used a number of stats, including Stuff+, future projections, strikeout-minus-walk rate, recent performances and the expected future schedule for the final month.
Wheeler, a right-hander, has been fantastic all season, as he is 12-6 with a 2.74 ERA. There is a reason why the Phillies got him into a contract extension in the offseason.
There is also a reason why Philadelphia signed right-hander Aaron Nola to a seven-year contract in the offseason. That investment has paid off, as Nola checked in at No. 9, giving the Phillies two top 10 pitchers.
Nola is also 12-6 this season, with a slightly higher ERA at 3.30. But he and Wheeler are a terrific 1-2 punch.
The presumed third and fourth starters in a postseason rotation aren’t shabby, either. Ranger Suárez is having a career year and he is ranked No. 25. He just returned from the injured list. Cristopher Sánchez, who is also having a fine year, moved up from No. 48 to No. 37.
Taijuan Walker, who was just demoted to the bullpen, was ranked No. 146.
The Phillies hope to get the National League East Division title wrapped up soon, as they host the Atlanta Braves this weekend. The Phillies are six games ahead of the Braves going into the weekend so a series win is key for Philadelphia to maintain its lead against a desperate Atlanta team.
From there, the Phillies have one of the easier schedules down the stretch. None of their opponents are in clear competition for a division title, with the exception of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, who have a bigger lead in their division than the Phillies.
There are a few upcoming opponents that are on the outskirts of wild card contention. But the season ends with a trip to Washington to face the Nationals.