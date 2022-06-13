Skip to main content
Don't Look Now, but the Phillies Play the Marlins

Don't Look Now, but the Phillies Play the Marlins

The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.

Lauren Amour and Kade Kistner welcome Leo Morgenstern and Declan Harris to the pod to discuss the Phillies’ 9-game winning streak, the emergence of the Phillies’ youth, the brief return of Scotty Jetpax, and more!

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18526391
Podcast

Podcast: Don't Look Now, but the Phillies Play the Marlins

By Lauren Amour17 seconds ago
painter
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Andrew Painter Slings in BlueClaws Debut

By Alex Carr1 hour ago
USATSI_18107277
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Hope to Reignite Winning Ways Against Marlins

By Declan Harris2 hours ago
USATSI_18395962
News

Report: Corey Knebel is Day to Day With Shoulder Discomfort

By Declan Harris3 hours ago
USATSI_16569369
Opinions

Brogdon Will Grow Into High Leverage Role for Philadelphia Phillies

By Alex Carr18 hours ago
USATSI_18437191
Opinions

Is Zach Eflin Doing Enough For Another Year in Philadelphia?

By Declan HarrisJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18392762
News

Philadelphia Phillies recall Alvarado, Option Sánchez

By Declan HarrisJun 12, 2022
USATSI_9586733
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies, Tigers Finalize Trade For Minor Leaguer

By Leo MorgensternJun 11, 2022