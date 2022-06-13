Podcast: Don't Look Now, but the Phillies Play the Marlins

Don't Look Now, but the Phillies Play the Marlins
The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.
Lauren Amour and Kade Kistner welcome Leo Morgenstern and Declan Harris to the pod to discuss the Phillies’ 9-game winning streak, the emergence of the Phillies’ youth, the brief return of Scotty Jetpax, and more!
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Scroll to Continue
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!