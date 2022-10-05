Inside the Phillies Podcast: Kyle Schwarber Will Avenge Ryan Howard
The Inside the Phillies crew discusses Philadelphia's postseason berth and the road ahead.
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the Wild Card series.
Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, and Ben Silver get together to discuss the Phillies' first postseason series in over a decade. Are they good enough to beat the St. Louis Cardinals?
Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Scroll to Continue
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!