Inside the Phillies Podcast: Are the Philadelphia Phillies Good, Does Anyone Know?

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Are the Phillies Good, Does Anyone Know?

The Inside the Phillies' staff discuss the Philadelphia Phillies latest slate of games and their strange win of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ben Silver, Alex Carr and Lauren Amour discuss the Phillies latest series and Joe Girardi's strange bullpen usage. Why does José Alvarado keep coming into close games?

