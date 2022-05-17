Skip to main content
Inside the Phillies Podcast: The Phillies are Legitimate Contenders

Inside the Phillies Podcast: The Phillies are Legitimate Contenders

Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the Phillies 5-2 road trip and what they'll need to do to make a postseason run.

Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the Phillies 5-2 road trip and what they'll need to do to make a postseason run.

The Inside the Phillies staff take a look at the Philadelphia Phillies' series in Los Angeles and Seattle. They also cover areas the team needs to improve and what the club has done right the past week.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

inside the phillies 16x9
Podcast

Inside the Phillies Podcast: The Philadelphia Phillies are Legitimate Contenders

By Ben Silverjust now
USATSI_18274413
Opinions

The 2022 Philadelphia Phillies: Contenders or Pretenders?

By Ben Silver13 hours ago
Kumar Rocker
Opinions

Should the Philadelphia Phillies Draft Kumar Rocker?

By Tom Skulski15 hours ago
USATSI_18274410
News

Philadelphia Phillies' Harper Takes Home NL Player of the Week Honors

By Ben Silver17 hours ago
USATSI_10206207
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: Holy Moly Hao-Yu Lee

By Alex Carr19 hours ago
USATSI_18084018
News

With Gregorius' Philadelphia Phillies Return Looming, What Does Stott's Future Hold?

By Declan Harris21 hours ago
USATSI_18278028
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Unable to Sweep Dodgers as Knebel Blows Save

By Lauren AmourMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18265803
Opinions

Bryce Harper Could be on His Way to Another MVP Season for the Philadelphia Phillies

By Alex CarrMay 15, 2022