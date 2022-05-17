Inside the Phillies Podcast: The Philadelphia Phillies are Legitimate Contenders

Inside the Phillies Podcast: The Phillies are Legitimate Contenders
Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the Phillies 5-2 road trip and what they'll need to do to make a postseason run.
The Inside the Phillies staff take a look at the Philadelphia Phillies' series in Los Angeles and Seattle. They also cover areas the team needs to improve and what the club has done right the past week.
