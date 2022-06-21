Podcast: Joe Girardi Could Never Rock a Fedora

Joe Girardi Could Never Rock a Fedora
The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.
It's a full house on the Inside the Phillies podcast as Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner, Leo Morgenstern, and Declan Harris discuss Zach Eflin’s injury concerns, Seranthony Domínguez’s role, trade deadline possibilities and priorities, the picture Bryce Harper posted to his Instagram story, and much more!
