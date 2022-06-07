Nothing Goes Better With Phillies Baseball Than a Tastykake

Skip to main content
Nothing Goes Better With Philadelphia Phillies Baseball Than a Tastykake

The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A lot has occurred within the last week in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Between the firing of manager Joe Girardi, a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, a grand slam, and a walk-off, there was a lot to discuss.

The Inside the Phillies gang discusses how the Phillies were impacted by the managerial change as well as where the club can go from here. 

Plus, some nice conversation about Tastykakes were involved as well as a little Inside the Phillies meetup at the Saturday's ballgame. 

It is an episode chocked-full of hot takes, opinions, and yes, a little self-deprecation. Check it out on Spotify using the link above!

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

