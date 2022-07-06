Skip to main content
Podcast: Beating Philadelphia Isn't as Hard as Philadelphians Say It Is

The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.

© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, and Kade Kistner discuss the bullpen's recent success, who's been stepping up in Bryce Harper's absence, and the road ahead.

Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

Podcast: Beating Philadelphia Isn't as Hard as Philadelphians Say It Is

